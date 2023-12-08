Holiday Heroes campaign fulfills wish lists for kids, youth aging out of foster care

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Like a scene from Santa’s workshop, staff at Youth Villages wrapped and packaged dozens of gifts Friday morning in the midst of their Holiday Heroes campaign.

The program provides presents for kids and families in the non-profit’s community-based programs.

“You have to think, we work with families who are in a wide range of different scenarios and for some of our kids and young people, these might be the only Christmas presents they have this year,” said Danielle Bauer, clinical supervisor with the Youth Villages Intercept program.

Additionally, the campaign fulfills wish lists for young people aging out of foster care. It also provides gifts for their dependents.

This year, Youth Villages will provide gifts to 400 children and young adults across 87 counties in Kentucky.

“Sometimes families are under-resourced and they don't have the funds to buy Christmas presents, and sometimes our foster youth don't have the family support they need to feel that love and warmth over the holidays,” said Taylor Santos, program representative supervisor.

You can sign up to purchase a child’s wish list here.



Shoppers have until December 20 to participate.

