Holiday shipping deadlines approaching

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Holiday gift-giving is exciting for the givers, the receivers, and even sometimes the shippers, like Len Costanzo, owner of the MailRoom in Lexington.

“We get to send some very special stuff to very special people, for special people,” she said.

At this point in the holidays, however, slight delays turn holiday shipping into holiday stress.

“All of the carriers will try very hard to make sure your package gets there on time,” Costanzo said, “but nobody can guarantee anything.”

Along with the sheer number of orders and packages, the most common shipping delays this time of year are incorrect addresses and severe or wintry weather.

“If an address is even a little bit incomplete, perhaps you give us the wrong apartment number, or you don’t have an apartment number, that will delay that package by at least a day,” said Costanzo. “That may be enough to push it to where it doesn’t get delivered until after Christmas.”

If you hope to get your package under the tree by next Wednesday, FedEx, UPS, and the Postal Service have their own deadlines coming up this week. Of course, the best way to try and get a package sent in time for Christmas Day is to get it shipped as soon as possible.

“Come to us as soon as you can so that we can give you the lowest price for the best chance of your package getting delivered before Christmas,” Costanzo said. “If you’re waiting on receipt of a package, call the shipper, the person who sent it. Get the tracking number. Make sure that you can track that package. Make sure that all of your addresses are correct and complete.”

Below are the recommended shipping deadlines to possibly get your package by Dec. 24.

· FedEx Shipping Deadlines

· UPS Shipping Deadlines

· US Postal Service Shipping Deadlines