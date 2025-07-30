Holler Girl Music Festival aims to empower domestic violence survivors through music

IRVINE, Ky. (LEX 18) — A music festival happening in Irvine this weekend aims to do more than entertain — it's raising awareness for survivors of domestic violence.

Nearly 45% of women in Kentucky experience domestic violence in their lifetime, according to this year's annual domestic violence report for the state.

Kristen McClure, founder of Holler Girl Music Festival, is one of those women.

"Someone has to break the cycle. And that's what I'm doing with this. I'm raising two young ladies on my own. I want to make sure that they are fully aware and growing up to be the most confident version of themselves," McClure said.

The three-day, all-female music festival began four years ago to uplift and empower women. This year's event features more than 30 female artists and raises money for Greenhouse 17 and Oasis Farms, founded by Jessy Workman, who is also a survivor of domestic violence.

"What we're really aiming to do is spread awareness, spread resources, spread tools, so that this wound in our homes can finally start healing," Workman said.

This is the festival's first year at the Cliff to Creek Camping Resort in Irvine. The event includes healing activities, resources, and designated areas for children — all designed to empower women to break the cycle of violence.

"We can bandaid the situation and do something to help people in trouble. But if we don't do something about the amount of people who are in trouble, then it's just gonna keep getting worse," McClure said.

The organizers offer this message to survivors:

"You're not alone in this. There are so many people in Kentucky that face this every day. And it seems hopeless. It seems like there's no way out but there is. You just have to reach out," McClure said.

The Holler Girl Music Festival runs August 1 through August 3. If you'd like more information, or to volunteer click here: HollerGirl 2025

If you'd like to purchase tickets, click here: curtaincalltickets.com/events/buy-tickets/1vYCwBCnvKNt9Je6fT7P