Holly Hill Inn nominated for prestigious hospitality award

MIDWAY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Holly Hill Inn has been announced as one of the semifinalists for the prestigious James Beard Awards, earning a spot among just 19 other restaurants across the country selected for outstanding hospitality.

“It's a big deal! The James Beard Awards are the Academy Awards for the culinary awards,” said Mike Hilton, marketing director for the Holly Hill Restaurant Group.

Each year, the James Beard Foundation recognizes the best of the best in categories like Outstanding Chef and Best New Restaurant.

Out of thousands of restaurants across the country, only 20 can say they’ve been nominated for outstanding hospitality.

“What it shows is that what we're doing here in central Kentucky isn't only worthy of the national stage, but it's starting to turn heads at the national level,” said Hilton.

Located in Midway, Holly Hill Inn is known for its farm-to-table ingredients, imaginative menu, and wine and bourbon offerings.

At the helm, renowned chef Ouita Michel has had her own recognition from the James Beard Foundation, earning eight nominations over the years.

This nomination, however, is a nod to the entire team.

“That includes not just front and back of house, that includes the farmer down the road, the people who brought the culinary heritage to the table, and it includes the next generation we're handing that culinary heritage to,” said Hilton.

Representing Kentucky on the national stage, Hilton concluded, “No one does hospitality and community and togetherness better than Kentucky.”

Winners of this year’s James Beard Awards will be announced at a ceremony in June at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.