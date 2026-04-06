Homeland Security, Lexington Police search warrants raise community questions

UPDATE: April 6 at 6:55 p.m.

After our story aired, the Department of Homeland Security released a statement regarding the search warrants served in Lexington on March 31.

On March 31, 2026, ICE led the execution of multiple search and arrest warrants, resulting in the arrest several illegal aliens including multiple for both criminal and immigration- charges. They seized hundreds of thousands of dollars during the execution of these warrants in Lexington, Kentucky.



“As with any situation that is evolving, we work to give swift, accurate information to the American people as more information becomes available. This is an active, ongoing investigation.

Original Story:

The Department of Homeland Security and Lexington Police executed several search warrants at multiple locations on Tuesday, March 31, sparking questions from the community.

Lexington Police confirmed they assisted the Department of Homeland Security's Homeland Security Investigations unit with the warrants. Police said they are an assisting partner in the investigation and directed all further questions to Homeland Security Investigations.

While police did not directly confirm where the investigations happened, community members raised questions online about police and DHS activity at Jasmine Massage on Dennis Drive.

"Very disturbing. Yeah, it's kind of scary it's in Lexington," one community member said.

Gabrielle McGee voiced her concerns online after trying to visit the business. McGee said she booked a same-day massage last Friday at Jasmine Massage.

"I did book it online and it allowed me to. It took me to another app to book it. But they still had it on their website to book and they had available times," McGee said.

When she arrived, no one was there.

"I stood there for like 10 minutes knocking, tried to call, number wasn't in service. And then I was like 'Okay, well.' So I just left," McGee said.

The business appears to be closed with no sign of customers or employees. When I tried to call the business, the call went to voicemail.

LEX 18 went to Dennis Drive and spoke with people in the area who declined to be on-camera. Some said they saw police activity that day, while others did not see anything.

"When you think of this you think of like, bigger bigger cities but I guess Lexington is becoming one of those," said McGee.

It is unclear why Lexington Police and Homeland Security Investigations were there, whether any arrests were made, or what exactly was being searched for. LEX 18 reached out to Homeland Security Investigations but was unable to reach anyone for comment.

LEX 18 looked through court records to find any documentation of a search warrant at that address but did not find anything.

