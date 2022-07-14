Homeless services expanding in Jessamine County

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Plans are underway to expand homeless services in Jessamine County.

That’s according to Johnny Templin, the director of the Jessamine County Homeless Coalition. He says by the end of this year, they’ll be able to help even more people with new programs. It’s all thanks to a new space on Nicholasville’s Main Street.

The vacant building is actually where Templin’s story began.

“When this journey started for me, this calling, this was my first home church,” he told LEX 18. “It was the only pastor I knew and trusted, and went here religiously for about three years.”

Almost a decade later, he’s back in that now-empty building working to expand the homeless coalition he founded. It won’t stay empty for long. Templin hopes the current shelter on Maple Avenue will relocate to the building on Main Street by Thanksgiving. With the move, the coalition’s capacity will rise from 50 to nearly 90 people.

“Size-wise alone, this is almost three times the square footage we have,” Templin said.

Because of the additional space, JCHC will be able to add more programs for veterans, women with children, and people with substance use disorders. They’re also working with Greenhouse 17 to help survivors of domestic violence.

According to Templin, the coalition will need to hire more than a dozen additional employees to help run the programs as they grow.

For him, the change is a full-circle moment.

“The emotions here are pretty awesome,” he said. “It's a good thing to see coming together.”

If you’d like to get involved, contact Templin at johnny@jchcky.com. You can also call the coalition at 859-813-0233.