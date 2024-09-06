Homelessness in Lexington, a bleak situation getting worse

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — New numbers paint a picture of homelessness in Lexington and advocates say an already bleak situation is getting worse.

Ginny Ramsey with the Catholic Action Center said they're seeing more and more people over the age of 60 on the streets. as well as displaced families who can't afford housing.

That also means more children living in shelters. Last month, close to 50 volunteers spent 15 hours spent canvassing Lexington and talking to people about their experience on the streets.

The street survey shows an almost 27% increase in unhoused men, women, and children, while close to a quarter of the people surveyed reported being evicted in 2024. Ramsey points to a lack of affordable housing.

"It's close to non existent. Everyone is working on it, but if you are a person who has been evicted or your rent has gone up, you've got to have the support of the community," said Ramsey.

Ramsey said they also looked at data from shelters. Overall, homelessness has increased more than 30% in the last year.

"It's a crisis, and it's just numbers, but we've talked to the people and actually seen the face of this," said Ramsey.

Survey responses also reveal a new fear for the homeless population. Ramsey says they're concerned about the impacts of House Bill 5, also known as the Safer Kentucky Act.

In part, the law criminalizes illegal camping.

