Homes impacted by flooding and mudslides stuck in limbo

WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — In early April, LEX 18 witnessed firsthand the devastation that flooding brought to Clifton. The Kentucky River rose high enough to swallow homes up to their roofs, evoking memories of the Great Flood of 1978.

Now, nearly a month later, uncertainty looms over those who've lived along the river for decades.

For Gary Wilson, who owns a longtime summer house on the Kentucky River, the threat of Mother Nature remains ever-present after a mudslide swallowed much of Wilson's riverbank.

Built in 1945, the house still stands resilient against the elements—for now. Like many homeowners in the area, Wilson awaits word from federal and local governments regarding assistance to stabilize his property.

"We've reached a point now where it's time to decide what we're gonna do—are we gonna try to save the house or what we gonna do?" Wilson said.

While he remains confident that his bank is not in immediate danger of collapsing into the river, Wilson knows he'll need to make a decision about whether to try and save the home or move to higher ground.

Woodford County officials have pledged to support affected homeowners as best as they can. The county judge-executive has confirmed that, while no homes have been condemned thus far, the situation is subject to change as assessments continue.

"They're resilient—the river people will be back if they don't condemn their houses," Wilson said. "It's a river community. Those that live down here are going to live with it—that's part of it."

