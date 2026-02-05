Homicide investigation underway after Thursday afternoon shooting leaves 1 dead

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — An homicide investigation is underway following an afternoon shooting at a Lexington apartment complex leaves one man dead.

Lexington Police report that officers were dispatched just after 4 p.m. to the 1500 block of Versailles Road for reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man had been shot in the parking lot; despite rendering medical aid, the victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

An LEX 18 crew on scene confirmed that the shooting happened in the parking lot of the Westminster Village Apartments.

The shooting remains under investigation; anyone with information is encouraged to contact Lexington Police or anonymously via BlueGrass Crime Stoppers.