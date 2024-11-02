Hoops and Heels event brings out lady Wildcat fans to Rupp Arena

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Hoops and Heels event brought the lady Wildcat fans out to Rupp Arena Friday night.

“I am excited to see what Pope does, I think he’s going to bring some excitement to Kentucky basketball that’s been missing the last few years,” said Carissa Cummins, who attended the event with her daughter Madi.

Fans were able to see the men's basketball team up close, participate in a Q&A with head coach Mark Pope and his wife, Lee Anne, tour the locker room, and get autographs from the players.

“My sister, my mom, and my brother were all grew up and were born in Kentucky, so I thought it was pretty cool to be a Kentucky Wildcat fan,” said 8-year-old Emery Jackson from North Carolina. "Down there we do not see the right blue.”

Monday officially kicks off the Kentucky men's basketball season. The team plays Wright State at Rupp Arena at 7 p.m.