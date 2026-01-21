Hope Center in need: Increase in shelter clients leads to supply issues this winter

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Inside Lexington’s Hope Center, winter is taking a toll on everyone.

“We've had uncharacteristically high numbers of people in our emergency shelter the last few days, and last weekend, and on into this week,” said David Shadd, the Hope Center’s Chief Programs Officer.

Officials at The Hope Center say they’ve seen an increase in need this winter by 55%, disrupting the center's ability to meet demand. The reason for the increase is the same as what was predicted by Lexington homeless advocates months ago.

“People who've been in housing and lost housing or can't afford to continue, they’re living month to month or week to week and can't make it anymore,” Shadd said, explaining the influx of traffic at the shelter.

Many clients at The Hope Center are doing this for the first time and realizing it’s harder to survive on the streets this time of year, compared to the summer months. Some are also unaware of resources, or where to find them, so they are being sought out to get people to safety.

“That affects everything we do. If we push people off the streets and get them into shelters, trying to get them help, that increases our need in here,” Shadd said.

According to Shadd, the center needs toiletries, bedding, and winter clothing, including hats and gloves. He also noted that the busiest time of year, which is in late January and early February, has yet to arrive.

*If you’d like to help the Hope Center with items in need, visit this link: Items to Donate - The Hope Center - Lexington, KY