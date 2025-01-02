Hope Center preparing to provide shelter from cold weather

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Shelters around Lexington are expecting to see more people looking for warmth with the chance for wintry weather moving in. That's why the Hope Center in Lexington is working to provide a place for people searching for a break from the cold.

“We don’t want anyone to be out on the street and cold,” said Chris Peck, chief advancement officer at the Hope Center. “We can get them inside, provide them food, shelter, and warmth, and hopefully get through this very difficult time.”

The center’s cold weather policy relaxes certain restrictions at the emergency shelter location and prepares for an extra influx of people.

“We do provide meals for them, clothing, a bed, or maybe just a chance to get out of the cold for a little bit as we’re trying to locate additional opportunities and resources from them,” Peck said.

Last year, the Hope Center worked with the city to set up a temporary winter shelter tent. While that tent is not included in this year’s plans, the center has other mobile ways to help the community.

“We really want to just continue providing as many services as possible,” Peck said. “Limited resources kind of put some restraints on us, but we’re in the mindset that we’re going to do whatever we can for people.”

Outside of the center doors, workers with the HopeMobile will be giving out warm clothing, food, and other necessary items to people around the community.

“They’re out there meeting people where they’re at and trying to provide what their greatest need is at that moment,” said Peck.

You can find more about the Hope Center’s emergency shelter outreach here.

