Hope Center set to open transitional housing for veterans this spring

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington's Hope Center is set to open a new facility this spring, which will address the needs of veterans experiencing homelessness.

The brand new Quantrell-Jones Center, located on Loudon Avenue, is set to provide transitional housing and resources for veterans who seek shelter at the Hope Center.

The center hosted a groundbreaking ceremony in June 2023 and is expected to be completed by early spring.

James Douglas, an Iraq War veteran currently living at the Hope Center, is looking forward to seeing the new space open up to himself and more than 20 other veterans currently staying at the shelter.

"[It's] a dream come true to have a nice, clean, fresh building," Douglas said.

With over 30 years of service in the National Guard, it's still a mystery to Douglas why so many veterans are left without stable housing.

"They've done so much for our country, country, and what we realized very quickly is that they have unique challenges: PTSD, substance abuse disorders," said Chief Advancement Officer Chris Peck.

"Maybe they have just had a really hard time transitioning back to civilian life. So this new facility ensures that they don't have to struggle alone."

The new facility is funded almost entirely by donors, with some assistance also coming from local government.

The ground floor will house beds for 30 veterans, with the upper level reserved for transitional apartments.

The goal is to get veterans from homelessness to a stable job and home.

"It's gonna be a nice place like a home for us," Douglas said.