Horse rescued from floodwaters in Estill County, officials report

ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Estill County Rescue Squad sprung into action on Monday night, rescuing a horse from floodwaters with help from area authorities.

A post from the rescue squad detailed that a call came in on Monday night regarding an owner who needed help rescuing a horse from floodwaters.

Officials went on to thank Millers Creek Fire Rescue and City of Irvine Fire Department for assisting with the call.

"It’s amazing what you can do with a little bit of team work and volunteers," the post read.

Further, officials noted that the horses owner reported on the Millers Creek Fire and Rescue Facebook page that the horse is alive and waiting for vet assistance.

"Thank you to everyone involved. This group of professionals most definitely saved a life last night. During the worst of times, you find the best people. Thanks again," the owner stated.