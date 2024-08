CAMPBELL CO., Ky. (LEX 18) — In Campbell County, a horse was rescued from a pond near Owl Creek Road on Thursday morning.

According to a Facebook post by the Campbell County KY Office of Emergency Management, the horse was trapped in sludge.

After two hours, the horse was safely extracted from the pond.

The Campbell County Fire District 1, Campbell Fire/Rescue, Campbell County Office of Emergency Management (OEM), Point Pleasant Fire and Union Fire all assisted in the rescue.