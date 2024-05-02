Horse Wagering for Dummies: Tips from an expert for the novice

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Thousands of people will likely be attending their first Kentucky Derby this Saturday, and many of them may never have even been to a horse race before. Others will be placing their first wager on a horse, and that can be a little daunting, especially at a place like Churchill Downs.

But, it can be fun experience, and it certainly adds a little excitement to the races if you remember a few key pieces of advice.

“Keep it to the basics. Win, place and show wagers, or an exacta box,” said Jim Goodman, the Director of Wagering Development for Keeneland.

“Don’t go shooting for the pick 4, pick 5s and pick 6s,” he added, because those require a lot of research on the individual horses, and most novices will not have done that prep work.

Sometimes, however, an inexperienced bettor might be intimidated by the lingo used at a betting window.

“The absolute best way to call a wager is the amount first, so $2. Then they type of bet, to win. And then the number of the horse, so, the 3 horse. So I want 2 to win on 3. Or I want a $1 exacta box with 3 and 4,” Goodman explained.

Jim said that a novice should never be intimidated or embarrassed because the track employees have seen and heard it all over the years. He also said that your first foray into this might lead to a lifetime of enjoyment at the track, as long as you’re never wagering more than you can afford to lose, which should go without saying.

“Never bet your rent money,” Goodman joked, expect he wasn’t really joking.

As far as knowing which horse to bet, Jim said no one really knows for sure, not even the expert handicappers. Track conditions will play a role, post position will play a role, and many of those things aren’t known until right before the race. Goodman said the novice can pick horses randomly, or do some light research.

“Look at the prep (races) like the Bluegrass Stakes, where Sierre Leone won and Just A Touch finished second, or the Florida Derby where Fierceness won,” he said. “Or play your birthdays, or play your favorite numbers,” he added, speaking more specifically about how you might choose horses for a box or superfecta wager.

Above all, he said to have fun and enjoy the day. As long as you’re wagering amounts you aren’t worried about losing, then the day will end up being a win.

“Crazy things can happen at the Derby, like Rich Stike,” he said, referring to the 2022 winner who left the chute with 80-1 odds.

“Lots of ways to win at the Derby. Lots of ways to lose at the Derby,” Goodman said.