Horsing around for literacy: Elementary students get surprise visit from mini-horse promoting literacy

CRAB ORCHARD, Ky. (LEX 18) — Some first graders at Crab Orchard Elementary were in for a big surprise on Tuesday.

As they were enjoying story time, a special visitor was about to make a grand entrance with her pink sparkly tennis shoes.

Libby, a five-year-old miniature horse, stopped by their classroom to promote literacy. It's a pilot program called Learning with Libby, put on by the non-profit Hooves for Hope out of Lancaster.

Volunteer Jenny Jackson said the eight-week program is specifically aimed at first graders to help them with reading and writing through equine-assisted activities.

"We work every day with horses, we know how magical they are," said Jackson. "We love the opportunity to spread that through the community and to partner with the community - especially on such an important topic as literacy."

During Tuesday's visit, Libby gave each student a book. Crab Orchard Elementary Principal Justin Abbott was excited to welcome Libby to his school.

He said he's always trying to promote some "out of the box" training to engage student learning.

"They were so excited, I had to be there to look at their faces," said Abbott. "I think one student even asked, "Are horses allowed in the school?" Abbott replied, telling the student his classmates had "principal privilege today."

At the end of the eight-week program, the first graders will take a field trip to meet Libby and her friends where they live at the Hooves for Hope Equestrian Center. To learn more about Learning with Libby and other programs, click here.

