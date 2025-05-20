Hospital describes sudden surge of patients after Laurel County tornado

When a tornado tore through Laurel County Friday night, CHI St. Joseph Hospital in London was thrust into action in mere minutes.

"We actually started seeing patients come in before we knew there was a tornado alert – it was that quickly," said John Yanes, president of Saint Joseph London.

Hospital administrators reported that initial patients arrived via private vehicles, with dozens more transported by ambulances. In total, 108 patients were treated for injuries ranging from cuts and bruises to punctured lungs and head injuries.

Dr. Shelley Stanko, the hospital's chief medical officer, described the wide array of injuries: "There's everything from severe internal trauma to limb amputations, lots and lots of lacerations requiring suturing, lots and lots of broken bones that could be splinted, some that needed surgical intervention."

Doctors and nurses treated individuals from a 1-year-old child to elderly patients. Eleven critically injured patients were transferred to UK Hospital in Lexington. Among those with severe injuries were some with miraculous survival stories.

"There is a story of a lady who just covered herself with cushions, was picked up, and was found later in the yard, but she was okay," Dr. Stanko said. "She sheltered into a corner, into door frames, and then ended up walking out of her house – nothing was around them, nothing was left – just the little corner they were in."

The hospital had not experienced a mass casualty event of this magnitude since a 2012 EF-2 tornado struck Laurel County, killing six people.

"From that event, I think it helped us streamline the response we had to this event," said Stanko. "We have debriefs scheduled, and without a doubt, there are things we'll be able to learn. I will tell you I was highly impressed with how the team responded."