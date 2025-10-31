Hospital staff bring Halloween magic to patients at Golisano Children's at UK

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Halloween had a twist at the recently renamed Golisano Children's at UK Friday.

Instead of kids going door-to-door for treats, hospital staff made the rounds, bringing Halloween joy directly to young patients who couldn't leave the hospital.

Dozens of families waited at their doors as UK Healthcare staff and community partners paraded through the halls in costume, carrying bags and wagon's full of candy. The sight of characters like Bob Ross, Sully, and a human avocado brought too many smiles to count.

For patients and their parents, this normalcy was a much-needed morale boost.

"It is…if not for her, for me for sure. It's been really nice seeing everyone come through and to have all the support," Lauren Bersano said while holding her baby Nora.

Kalissa Bretz, her son Eli in her arms, shared similar sentiments.

"I just like seeing all the excitement, it's just fun," Bretz said.

A grant from UK Hospital Auxiliary supplied costumes for patients, and Speedway, part of the Children's Miracle Network, donated more than $25,000 in candy and toys.

"We want them to have a little bit of that magic here. Is it gonna be normal? Absolutely not, but it's really important," said Dr. Scottie Day, UK Golisano Children's physician-in-chief.

This was the eighth year the hospital has held the reverse trick-or-treat tradition. All of the leftover candy and toys will be given to kids who come to the ER, the pediatric sleep clinic, or are admitted to the hospital Halloween night.