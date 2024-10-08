Hospital staff 'shocked' by air evac helicopter crash

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Staff at the Frankfort Regional Medical Center often work closely with local Air Evac Lifeteams to ensure patients receive the best care.

“We’re always flying out our sickest patients,” said physician assistant Robert Tinsley. “They wouldn’t get that transport if Air Evac wasn’t available and they’re always the first ones we call if we have a patient that needs to fly out.”

Staff were shocked and saddened when they heard of the helicopter crash that killed three air evac crew members Monday evening.

“We did know the pilot,” Tinsley said. “He would always come in and he always had a smile on his face, and always willing and ready to fly out our patients anytime.”

“I had seen the nurse and medic in passing and I had talked to them about the patients they were transferring out,” RN Karley Boggs said. “They were always friendly and kind and very helpful… Probably had talked more to Butch the pilot from that crew more than anything.”

Tinsley added, “I think it hits home for our family here at Frankfort because some of our nurses were flight nurses and some of our paramedics were flight paramedics, so they understand what the job entails.”

Lydia Tims is an RN and trauma program manager at the Frankfort Regional Medical Center. But she was once a flight nurse, and she knows just how much the air evac community is hurting.

“It was a feeling of huge devastation for not only the crew and their families, but for the entire Air Evac Lifeteam family,” Tims said. “As a former flight nurse for five years with that company, you become family, and you live with each other there on base.

“You spend pretty much a third of your lives together, so you become very close. I still have many friends that are still with the company and my heart just breaks into a million pieces for those that we’ve lost and for the others.”

Today, staff at the hospital wore air evac shirts to honor the three crew members. They also hope to do something to support local air evac crews and the families of those lost in the crash.

Laura Cornett

“When something like this happens, the crews are lost, but they are never forgotten,” said Tims. “Many years later, the crewmembers will still be remembered and celebrated for their dedication, for their commitment to saving other people and putting their lives at risk on a daily basis.”

Nonprofit organizations Supporting Shields is making shirts and donating the proceeds to the families of the crew members. They have raised more than $15,000 so far, according to a Facebook post. You can find the shirts here.