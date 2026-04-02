House Bill 557 proposes more state funding for county jails

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — House Bill 557 is getting support from counties whose county jails are struggling financially.

Montgomery County Judge Executive Chris Haddix says that's due to a major difference between what the state say it costs to house a prisoner and what it actually costs.

"We get reimbursed approximately $35 per inmate per day, when the actual cost of that inmate is $63.44," said Haddix. "From the time that a person is arrested to their sentencing, the county pays 100% of that cost."

Haddix tells LEX 18 the difference comes from the general fund.

"In the past we have paid under $2 million for the jail from our general fund, and this year it's scheduled to go to about $2.5 million," said Haddix.

The general fund helps provide nearly every service citizens may need, like good roads, parks, and emergency services. Sheriff David Charles says he has a wishlist of improvements for his department.

"Cars, boots on the ground, technological advances that we would like to make, but the money simply isn't there," said the sheriff.

Charles says his department is partially funded through the general fund. He supports HB-557.

"This goes to improve everyone's quality of life, this money can be tax breaks, lower taxes or into critical infrastructure needs we have," he said.

He says if the problem isn't addressed, several counties are going to close their jails.

"They're not financially going to be able to keep them open and they will pay a fee to another county to house those inmates," Charles said.

According to him, the bill may pass in appropriations, which means it would essentially be a sub-bill to include funding, but it wouldn't create a state statute.