House fire in Garrard County leaves 9 displaced

LANCASTER, Ky. (LEX18) — At approximately 2:20 p.m. on Thursday, Lancaster Fire and Rescue were dispatched to Daly Court concerning reports of a residential structure fire.

According to a Facebook post made by Garrard County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) and Chemical Stockpile Emergency Preparedness Program (CESPP), flames and smoke were visible from the home as units arrived on scene.

Mutual aid assistance was requested by Chief Colby Reik, and four additional departments arrived on scene, including Lancaster Police and Stanford Emergency Medical Services (EMS).

Two cats were retrieved from the home during the rescue, and the fire was contained in approximately ten minutes after units arrived, the post states.

Housing resources through the American Red Cross have been obtained for all nine individuals displaced by the fire.

