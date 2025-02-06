House struck by lightning in Madison County catches fire

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Crews responded to a fire they believe was caused by lighting this morning, and it forced one family out of their home.

Stacy Isaacs woke up to news of a fire at her great niece’s home. Isaacs and her husband stopped by the house to get a look at the damage.

“I immediately called her mother, and it scared me to death," Isaacs said. "She told me that they all got out.”

The incident commander from Madison County Fire said a lightning strike started the fire. The direct hit created an issue with the electrical wiring in the mobile home.

“The mother was in the back of the trailer where the twins were at,” Isaacs said. “Luckily she was awake and it was storming. She heard the thunder, and she heard the lightning strike something close, knew it was really close, but then within just a minute, smoke started coming up through the vents.”

Firefighters found flames under the floor, and they were able to keep the fire from causing major structural damage.

“She was able to get her and all the babies out of the trailer,” Isaacs said. “Her husband was at work, so thank God they all got out.”

Madison County Fire and the Red Lick Volunteer Fire Department both responded to the call when it came in around 3:30 a.m. The house is actually just down the road from the Red Lick Department, and the close distance helped with the quick response.

“I knew she had all the babies in the trailer, course we know trailers, a lot of times when they catch, it’s just a matter of minutes to get out,” said Isaacs. “I was really concerned. My first instinct was not the house, it was the children, if they all got out.”

“I knew that she’s got those kids, the new babies. Of course, you know how it is with a newborn. You have to have all that stuff that you need for them. It’s just devastating that they’ve lost everything like this.”

The family was able to save some of their belongings, but the house is currently unlivable due to smoke and other damage inside.

Relatives have set up a GoFundMe to support the family and their six kids as they recover from the fire.