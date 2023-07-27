How are first responders, lifeguards staying cool during extreme heat

(LEX 18) — When the temperature rises, Riney-B Aquatic Center offers a place to cool off.

That's why dozens of swimmers will spend the day in the water where lifeguards have an additional challenge this week watching for signs of heat stress.

Lifeguards also need to look out for themselves.

"You've got to recognize the signs. If you start overheating, sweating, things of that nature, you need to take care of yourself," says John Howard, Nicholasville/Jessamine Co. Parks and Recreation.

At the Lexington Fire Department, crews know what it's like to be hot on the job.

"It's like putting on a snow suit in the summer. So if it's 100 degrees outside, and you're putting on this, your temperature and your sweat just starts immediately. It can be exhausting really quick," says Major John Walters.

Major Walters says firefighters are prepared for the elements and focus on hydration to stay healthy.

"You've got to in this job...it's the same as construction workers or anyone who does a lot of outside work. you've got to take that into consideration, when its really hot out, you hydrate, when its cold you bulk up on your layers, take off as you need to," say Major Walters.