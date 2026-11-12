How God's Pantry of Lexington is tackling a crisis

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — With Thanksgiving less than two weeks away, officials at God's Pantry of Lexington are dealing with food insecurity numbers they have not seen before.

"Food insecurity has increased by 12.4% this year over last year, so we're seeing approximately 314,000 people across our service area in central and eastern Kentucky," said God's Pantry interim President & CEO Danielle Bozarth.

Bozarth believes the numbers could increase by another 30,000 people before next Thanksgiving.

"I could see maybe a 10% increase. I do. I think it's going to increase year over year," Bozarth stated.

God's Pantry is currently running a food donation drive, which continues through the end of November. While the warehouse shelves appear full during our visit on Thursday, it doesn't take more than a few truckloads to clear the place out.

"Lexington's Big Give," she began to explain about this city-led initiative. "Anybody can donate food, and they can drop it off here, or they can drop it off at any government location. It all comes here, and then it goes on someone's plate at the end of the day," she said.

God's Pantry estimates more than 800,000 people across the state are dealing with some level of food insecurity. That represents about 1/4 of Kentucky's population. It's a staggering number.

"Families are going to have a hard time," Bozarth said. "After Thanksgiving, because you're buying gifts for Christmas, you're putting on a big Christmas meal as well, and also your heat and electric bills are higher, so come January, that's when families are going to need us the most," she continued.

In addition to everything that's done daily here to help Kentuckians in need, next week's event is perhaps the biggest of the year.

"We will be distributing 7,000 Sharing Thanksgiving boxes to help those be able to provide a dinner on Thanksgiving Day," Bozarth said of the two-day event held at the Southland Christian Church every November before the holiday.

Registration for Sharing Thanksgiving has already been completed. For all other needs during the year, or to donate, click here: www.godspantry.org