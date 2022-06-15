How hot is the playground?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A heat gun in hand, we took a trip to the park to find out how hot playground equipment can become when temperatures hit record highs in the 90s.

Here’s what we discovered around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday:

COATED SLIDE: 113° F

GROUND UNDER SLIDE: 150° F

RUBBER SWING: 126° F

SIDEWALK IN SUN: 106° F

SHADED SIDEWALK: 90° F

MERRY-GO-ROUND: 125° F

BATHROOM HANDLE: 100°+ F

To give you some perspective, it’s actually possible to cook an egg at 130° F.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission offers this advice to keep kids safe. Test equipment out before your kids play. If it’s hot to the touch, it’s likely too hot for their skin. Make sure they’re wearing appropriate clothing, including pants and shoes.

