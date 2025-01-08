'How many zeros does it have?': Alexandria man wins $1 million on KY Lottery ticket

ALEXANDRIA, Ky. (LEX 18) — An Alexandria man has a million reasons to celebrate after he won big on a Kentucky Lottery Scratch-off ticket in December.

Officials with the KY Lottery detailed that the man, who wishes to stay anonymous, claimed his prize at the Kentucky Lottery headquarters on Dec. 23 after purchasing the $1 million Casino Nights Scratch-off ticket.

The man, officials added, purchased the $20 ticket at Alexandria Carryout after he won on another scratch-off ticket.

“I bought four different tickets,” he said.

He then took his ticket to a vending machine to scan, which revealed a $700,000 win, officials noted.

“I thought, well, how many zeros does it have?,” he questioned.

The Campbell County man decided to take the lump sum cash payment of $700,000 and ended up with $504,000 after taxes, according to officials.

The man explained to lottery officials that he plans on giving money to his kids and buying a condo for his mom.

Alexandria Carryout will receive $7,000 for selling the winning ticket, officials reported.

