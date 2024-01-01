How to stick with resolutions as the new year begins

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Parking at the gym got much worse, at least for a while. This is what tends to happen when a new year begins.

"We've definitely seen a membership increase; as you can see behind me, the gym is packed," said Amber Seres with Whitaker Family YMCA in the Hamburg section of town.

People have made those New Year's resolutions, and sticking to them on day one is easy. When some of that resolve starts to dissipate, parking here becomes a lot easier. So, how does one find the motivation to turn a resolution into a permanent evolution of their lifestyle?

"Find accountability, find a partner, find a friend, find a class, find your tribe, and you'll stick with it," Seres said.

Seres, who instructs classes here and serves as Executive Director, also suggests taking it easy if this is your first time in a gym in a while.

"You don't want to go full blast, injure yourself, get discouraged, and not want to come back," she stated. She also advised those jumping back into a workout regimen after being dormant for a while.

"Find out what you like. Don't assume that just because you were once a runner that that's what you're going to do now," she said.

She also noted that by finding what you like, you'd be more likely to keep coming back, possibly making the resolution a healthy addiction.

Amber also suggested taking a few months before looking for noticeable changes. It can take that long, which is why persistence is critical.