How to support the victims of Georgetown apartment fire

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — An apartment fire in Georgetown Monday afternoon left 33 people displaced, including 10 children. Now, community organizations and businesses are stepping up to support them as they start over.

Two of those people displaced from the Myers Drive complex are Brian Mendez and his mother, Emilia Chilel.

Mendez works overnight and was asleep when the fire overtook his building. He made it out after waking up to a call from his mother.

"I turn around and all I see is the house engulfed in flames, and the next thing you know, the whole thing just comes down," he said.

Chilel works at the Super 8, which is just across the street from her apartment. The hotel's owner, Shawn Bowy, stepped in to help her by establishing a GoFundMefor her as she starts from scratch.

"It's just gut-wrenching because they are some incredibly hard-working people," Bowy said.

The options to donate go beyond just the direct GoFundMe.

Texas Roadhouse in Georgetown has set up totes in its waiting area to collect donations as well. They are working with local organizations to make sure all donations are given to the fire victims.

Cattleman's Roadhouse in Georgetown is also collecting donations for its employees affected by the fire.

Transform Scott County, a local non-profit, is also collecting donations to provide short-term housing for families, as well as helping them transition to long-term housing.

You can donate to Transform Scott County online or checks can be mailed to P.O. Box 919, Georgetown, KY 40324. Donations should be earmarked 'Scott County Fire Victims'.

