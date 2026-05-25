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Human remains found amid ongoing investigation into cold case murder of woman in Boyle County

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LEX 18
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BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Boyle County Sheriff's Office has located human remains on a property previously identified as a potential site connected to the disappearance of Anna Lee Manning.

Manning was reported missing on February 25, 1994. The discovery comes as the investigation into her case remains active, with two people currently in custody in connection with her death — including her estranged husband.

Anthony Manning was indicted on charges of murder, tampering with physical evidence, and abuse of a corpse, nearly 35 years after Anna Lee Manning's disappearance.

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Crime

2 arrested in 1992 Boyle County cold case murder of Anna Lee Manning

Ajay Patel

LEX News previously reported that Investigators were searching 148 Spring Valley Road. Manning's aunt, Elsie Williams, says she has known for decades that her niece is buried there — and claims she spent years begging law enforcement to search the plot of land.

Anyone with additional information related to this case is encouraged to contact the Boyle County Sheriff's Office at 859-238-1220 and ask to speak with a deputy.

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