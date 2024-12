MENIFEE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — According to the Menifee County Coroner Megan Peck, human remains were found off of US 460 in a field in Means, Kentucky on Thursday evening.

The remains will be sent to the State Medical Examiner's Office in Frankfort for identification.

Both Kentucky State Police and the Menifee County Sheriff are investigating.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.