Hundreds honor fallen Kentucky State Trooper Hayden Phillips during candlelight vigil

ADAIR COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Hundreds gathered in Adair County tonight to remember fallen Kentucky State Trooper Hayden Phillips in a candlelight vigil.

Tributes have continued this week for Phillips, who served as a police officer, firefighter and EMT before becoming a trooper. One candle became hundreds as lights filled the darkness in his honor.

"Service wasn't simply his occupation. Service was who he was." Captain Jeremy Smith said.

Fellow first responders say that service showed up in the smallest moments. One woman recalled Phillips spending an hour with her during a mental health crisis, listening and reminding her that her life still had purpose.

"Russell County mourns, Columbia mourns, the Kentucky State Police mourns. And tonight, we mourn together." Smith said.

Sergeant Cody Elliott reflected on what made Phillips stand out.

"Hayden was not just your everyday trooper. He truly cared, and it showed." Elliott said.

Phillips' wife, Jordan, has asked that Kentuckians not forget her husband.

"Jordan has asked that the stories of Hayden continued to be told. I hope we take that responsibility seriously." Smith said.

One day, those stories will be how Phillips' three sons come to know the man they lost.

"Their father was loved, their father mattered. Their father made a difference, and an entire Commonwealth stood beside their family when they lost him." Smith said.