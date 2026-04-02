'Hunger Doesn't Take a Spring Break' feeding Lexington kids during spring break

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — With spring break in Fayette County just days away, community advocates are working to ensure kids do not go hungry while they are out of the classroom.

Councilmember Tyler Morton and other community partners announced Thursday morning the annual "Hunger Doesn't Take a Spring Break" initiative is returning for 2026. The program provides free lunches and activities for children across Lexington.

From April 6 through April 10, kids can visit seven different parks between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. to receive free meals and snack bags. The locations will also feature family-friendly programming.

Participating sites include the Charles Young Center (hours at this location are 12-2:30 p.m.), the Coolavin Shelter, Douglass Park, Tates Creek Community Center, Dunbar Center, Green Acres Park, and MLK Park (Winburn).

Organizers expect to provide 3,500 meals in one week for Fayette County families who need them most.

"Food insecurity has been a hot topic, and it's real life. Folks are struggling to put food on the table, and any way we can put food on the table, any way we can provide assistance to help folks get at least one meal throughout the day, that consistent meal we know our youth get at school, that's what my office wants to do," Morton said.

According to Feeding America, one in five Kentucky children faces hunger, which equates to more than 200,000 kids.