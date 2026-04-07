'Hurting a lot:' Rising gas prices are impacting young owner's lawn care business

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — At 23 years old, Josh Martin has owned and operated his own lawn care business for five years, growing a steady base of more than 100 customers. But he said soaring gas prices are cutting into his bottom line.

"It's impacted a lot," Martin said. "Plus I got a diesel truck, so, you know, it's $5 a gallon. It's, it's hurting a lot," Martin said.

Martin mows lawns in Lexington, Versailles, Nicholasville, and Frankfort. He is now paying considerably more to fill up the diesel truck he uses to haul his equipment.

"Oh, I'd say in my truck at least I'm filling up probably $200 extra a week. Absolutely, and the mowers it's hard to keep track. It changes each week," Martin said.

Martin has to buy gas for several riding mowers and push mowers. This year, he bought a battery-operated mower to try and save fuel costs.

"It saves on gas, you know, that's one less thing I ain't got to fill up," Martin said.

When asked if he can survive with these prices, Martin remains optimistic: "I hope so, but I'm hoping, like you said, they'll fall. I hope it isn't a long term thing."

For now, he is cutting costs by cutting manpower, at least on this day.

"I don't got any employees with me today, cutting them today, you know, trying to make some extra money," Martin said.

It is a strategy Martin hopes is short-lived as he works through the hardship of rising gas prices while continuing to grow his business yard by yard.