Husband and wife found dead near home after fatal shooting in Pike County, KSP reports

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police Pikeville Post is investigating a reported shooting in Pike County in which police found a husband and wife dead near their home on Tuesday.

According to KSP, police were called to the Shelby Gap community in Pike County regarding a shooting in the area on Tuesday. Investigators then responded to a home on Kelly Mountain Road and found that two people had been shot.

Upon investigating, police reportedly discovered that the husband and wife suffered fatal gunshot injuries near their home and were pronounced dead on the scene by the Pike County Coroner's Office, KSP reported.

Police identified the victim as 57-year-old Rickie Potter and 51-year-old Sabrina Potter from Shelby Gap, Kentucky. Further investigation by police indicated that Rickie died from a "self-inflicted gunshot wound," KSP noted.

KSP is currently searching for any suspects at this time, officials reported.

