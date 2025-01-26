Sunday afternoon collision on 1-64 westbound in Franklin County leaves 1 dead

UPDATE: Jan. 26 at 3:30 p.m.

One person has died following an early afternoon collision on I-64 westbound in Woodford County.

According to the Franklin County Coroner, that person, whose identity has not been released, died around 1 p.m. Sunday after being transported to a local hospital.

According to KYTC, the roadway remains closed and traffic is still stand-still.

UPDATE: Jan. 26 at 12:30 p.m.

This portion of roadway near the 59-mile marker is expected to be closed for approximately three hours, Kentucky Police said in a press release.

According to Public Information Officer and Trooper Josh Satterly, accident reconstruction is on scene.

ORIGINAL STORY:

According to KYTC, traffic is at a standstill on I-64 westbound near the 60-mile marker due to a collision.

The roadway is closed between Exit 65 and Exit 58, Woodford County Emergency Management reports.

Avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.

