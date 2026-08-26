I-75 in Laurel County shut down as KSP investigates 'serious collision' involving commercials vehicles

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — I-75 between Exit 29 and 38 in Laurel County is currently shut down in both directions as Kentucky State Police works a "serious collision" involving multiple commercial vehicles.

According to KSP, all traffic is being diverted on to US-25.

The London Fire Department is also on scene, and reports the wreck happened on I-75 northbound near the 33-mile marker.

The roadway will be shut down for an extended amount of time. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.