I-75 lanes in Madison County to fully reopen after $13.5 million highway project

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — All interstate lanes on I-75 in Madison County near Richmond will reopen by Friday as contractors wrap up a major $13.5 million highway improvement project ahead of schedule.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, contractors began removing traffic barrels from closed lanes on northbound I-75 Wednesday along the northern section of the project from mile marker 92 to near 98 at the Clays Ferry bridge. Lane closures on southbound I-75 will be removed afterward.

By Friday, Oct. 18, officials reported that the interstate is expected to be clear of lane closures throughout the entire 12-mile project area, stretching from mile marker 86 south of Richmond to mile marker 98 near the Clays Ferry bridge. The project has an Oct. 31 contract completion date.

The comprehensive rehabilitation project began in March with slide and drainage repairs before expanding to include repaving all six interstate lanes, officials detailed. Crews also completed safety-focused exit ramp pavement upgrades at busy Richmond intersections, added barrier walls at bridges, restriped lanes, replaced pavement markers and rumble strips, and installed radar traffic detection at interchange signals to improve traffic flow.

The massive project required hundreds of trucks to haul materials as crews repaired earth embankments and drainage ditches, applied 60,000 tons of blacktop, and formed 665 cubic yards of concrete into barrier walls, officials noted.

"This project required substantial construction to provide safer, smoother travel and extend the life of the interstate so everyone can safely get to work, school, and everywhere they need to go now and well into the future," Kelly Baker, chief district engineer for Kentucky Department of Highways District 7 said.

Baker said the department appreciates the public's patience during the construction process.

While lane closures will be removed this week, motorists should continue driving with caution as the area remains an active work zone with reduced speed limits. Final completion work along shoulders, application of thermoplastic arrows and striping, and other finishing touches will continue in the coming days with intermittent lane and ramp closures possible at isolated locations for short durations.

Officials encourage drivers to slow down, stay alert, keep their distance, and allow extra travel time when passing through any work zone.