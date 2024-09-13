'I couldn't believe it:' Lexington man wins $50,000 on Powerball

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Lexington man recently won $50,000 after purchasing a Powerball ticket from the Kroger on Euclid Avenue in Lexington on Saturday, Sept. 7.

The man, who wants to remain anonymous, told the KY Lottery that he often plays the Powerball.

“My wife called the numbers off to me and I couldn’t believe it! After about five times, it dawned on me that it matched,” he said.

Officials noted that his ticket matched four white balls and the Powerball during the Saturday drawing.

“I still didn’t really believe it,” he said. “It was a shock. It took a while for it to really set in that I won off a Quick Pick for $2. It’s a great feeling. I’ve always wanted to win something.”

The winner then went to the lottery headquarters on Monday, claiming $36,000 after taxes, officials said.

Kroger is set to receive $500 for selling the winning ticket.