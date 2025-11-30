'I don't understand': Daughter details the holidays after father is shot and killed

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX18) — More than a week after 45-year-old Andrew "Andy" Boyd was shot and killed in Lexington, his daughter is speaking out about the father she lost and the questions that remain unanswered.

According to Lexington Police, Andrew "Andy" Boyd was killed Nov. 20 in a parking lot on Blazer Parkway near Man O War Boulevard, just days before Thanksgiving. Police say all parties have been identified.

For the first time since her father's death, 19-year-old Analissa Boyd is sharing memories of the man she describes as her best friend and protector.

"My dad was my best friend," Analissa Boyd said. "He was my home. He made me feel safe and protected."

Andrew Boyd is remembered as a dedicated father and loyal friend with a huge heart and a sense of humor.

"He was very funny. He had sound effects to everything. He made everybody laugh," Analissa Boyd said. "He was proud of me for going to college and working and being strong."

That strength was put to the test when Analissa received a devastating phone call from her aunt about her father.

"I immediately knew. I don't know how. My heart immediately knew, and I kind of broke down right there, and I was shaking," she said.

The loss has left Analissa struggling to understand what happened to her father.

"I don't understand how somebody could have hated him that much, or I just - I think of him just lying there. Scared and by himself," she said.

Despite the tragedy, the Boyd family came together for Thanksgiving, finding comfort in each other during their time of grief.

"So us all getting together to kind of be a family again. I feel like it brought us together, and I feel like that was good," Analissa Boyd said.

Now, memories of Andrew's jokes and playful personality are what Analissa has left to cherish.

They have created a Gofundme to help cover funeral costs during this time.

"If anybody can help, even donate $1 anything helps. Please help me move on with my life and put my dad away peacefully," she said.