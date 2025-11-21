Police: 1 man dead after shooting on Blazer Parkway in Lexington

UPDATE: Nov. 20 at 8:45 p.m.

Lexington Police have confirmed that Thursday night's shooting on Blazer Parkway was fatal; police say the male victim was located in a parking lot and was pronounced dead on scene.

Police report that all parties have been identified at this time and there is no threat to the public. The cause of the shooting is still under investigation.

Original Story:

Lexington Police are investigating after a man was shot on Blazer Parkway in Lexington Thursday evening.

According to police, authorities responded to the 3400 block of Blazer Parkway for reports of a shooting with a victim, and located the man once they arrived.

Our crew on scene reports the the Fayette County Coroner has arrived on scene, where an active police presence is still active.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact LPD at (859) 258-3600, or submit tips anonymously to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers.