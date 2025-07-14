"I felt like I was being hunted:" Gunman's ex filed restraining order before shootings

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — On July 4, Guy House's ex-girlfriend broke off their six-month relationship because she didn't feel safe around him anymore. The next day - she called police and filed for an emergency protective order reporting that he had stolen two firearms from her home and made threats to her and her family.

She spoke under the condition of anonymity. LEX 18 does not identify victims of domestic violence unless they choose to share their name.

The ex-girlfriend said she noticed alarming behavior by House in the days and weeks leading up to the holiday break-up.

"That's when he flipped the mode to threatening me, I felt like I was being hunted and police weren't helping me," she said quietly after more than a week of sleepless nights.

Less than 36 hours after filing the restraining order, she says House stole her vehicle, then came back to her home twice on July 6 and 7. After every concerning incident, she called Lexington Police and the Fayette County Sheriff's Office with little response from them.

"I feel like they didn't take the things I shared with them in regards to threats he made against me and his children's mother and suicide by cop," she said. "I feel like they didn't take it as serious as they should have."

She explained that back in June, House was angry at his past girlfriend who no longer allowed him to see their young daughter.

Then came Sunday morning - the unthinkable. She still doesn't know if one of her guns may have been used in the shootings. She says she's sick and heartbroken over what happened and wonders if it could have been prevented.

"I thought it was a useless loss of lives and there's a break in the justice system - it didn't have to be a tragedy and so many people hurt. My heart goes out to everyone's family."

