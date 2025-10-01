“I Got My Block” initiative challenges kids to improve their neighborhoods

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Young people in Lexington are taking ownership of their neighborhoods through a new initiative called "I Got My Block," encouraging kids to pick up trash and help elders with yard work and odd jobs.

The Robertson boys, for example, could be anywhere else this week, but Tuesday morning, they were found at 4th and Ohio in Lexington, working to improve their community.

"Me? I'm going outside and being proactive and helping the community, picking up trash and things of that sort," Jer'Marion Robertson, a student at Frederick Douglass, said.

His younger brother, a student at Deep Springs Elementary, Jur'Zaylan Robertson, explained their mission.

"We've been cleaning up, helping people bring their trash to the front of the yard for trash day, and just helping the community," Jur'Zaylan said.

The Robertsons, alongside other young men, combed the streets, picking up garbage and checking on neighbors as part of the Voyage Movement's new initiative.

Terry Dumphord of the Voyage Movement leads the "I Got My Block" program.

"It's a simple gesture and it doesn't take much but a trash bag, a picker and some gloves and you can change the outlook of your community," Dumphord said.

With a grant from One Lexington, the kids even make a little money for their efforts.

"We just want them to earn and learn at the same time, so it's a little twist on education too," Dumphord said.

Up and down the street, residents offered water and even lunch to the boys working in their neighborhood.

Sharon Searcy has lived in the area for 37 years. The spotlight has been on her neighborhood before, usually not for the right reasons. Just last night, a shooting on Ohio Street left one person injured.

"All they think of the east end is the shootings, we have a lot of gun violence, we just had one yesterday, but when we have adults to step up and take these youngsters under their wing and have them doing positive things, it helps so much," Searcy said.

With chili dogs waiting for the boys in her kitchen, Searcy is doing her part to change the narrative.

"You know, you have to give back to them. I work for the school system, been there 19 years, so I see a lot of kids, and all they need is someone to love them, reach out to them, and teach them right from wrong," Searcy said.

The "I Got My Block" challenge encourages coaches, mentors, faith leaders, business owners and community leaders to join this effort across Central Kentucky.