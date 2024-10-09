'I had to do something': Bardstown woman gathering essentials for Milton victims

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — She might have grown up in Kentucky, but Florida has a piece of Cortney Wells’ heart.

“It was a vacation all the time,” said Wells. “I would go to work and get my daughter home from school and we'd go to the beach and go fishing. It was our favorite thing to do.”

The Bardstown mother lived in the Clearwater area of Florida for almost a decade before coming home to the Bluegrass. As she puts it, once you’ve experienced hurricane season, you can’t ignore it.

“I've been following the hurricanes all season,” said Wells. “That's my friends and family down there.”

Hurricane Milton, more than any other storm, has sent panic all the way up to Nelson County.

“Those are my people, those are my friends, the family I made down there… and knowing what they're going through and how scared they are, worried about their loved ones, the ones that can't evacuate or chose not to, it's terrifying.”

Wells said she couldn’t sit back and watch it unfold.

“Knowing how devastating this hurricane is gonna be, I had to do something,” said Wells.

On Tuesday, Wells began gathering essential items and calling on the community to pitch in. She’s filling her personal trailer and planning to head south to hard hit areas once the water recedes.

“Wherever the need is, that’s where I plan on going.”

If you live in or around Bardstown, you can drop off items the rest of the week at 128 Keystone Avenue, the Infinity Laser Med Spa.

Wells said she could use more water, non-perishable food items, toiletries, feminine products, and new underwear.