'I need answers': Mother pleads for details after son's death at UK Hospital

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Lincoln County mother is pleading with the community to come forward with information after her son died on Nov. 3.

According to Lauralee Yocom, her 28-year-old son, Clay Wooten, was being treated at UK Hospital for a mental illness episode beginning Nov. 1.

“We knew that Clay needed help with his mental health, and that’s why we got him to UK,” said Yocom.

According to Yocom, plans were in place to transfer Wooten to Eastern State Hospital to be treated further, but at some point, Yocom said her son was moved from a highly secure hospital room to a different part of UK Hospital.

At that time, Wooten escaped from the hospital and ran towards the train tracks on Transcript Avenue. The incident occurred on Nov. 3.

“This happened at 1 p.m. in broad daylight. He was wearing a hospital gown, he was barefooted and he was running,” said Yocom.

According to Yocom, it was no more than 20 minutes later when UK Police located her son and brought him back to the hospital.

“When he was brought back to UK Hospital in the pickup truck, he had massive head trauma and head wounds that he died from,” said Yocom.

Wooten’s death shocked the family. When inquiring about the cause of death, Yocom said hospital staff told the family that Wooten died from lacerations to his neck.

The coroner’s report has not been released and is still open at this time.

“I feel that no one is being very transparent with us,” said Yocom.

As she grieves, Yocom said she’s also skeptical of the information she’s been given regarding her son’s death.

Desperate to know what exactly transpired from the time Wooten escaped to when he was brought back, Yocom begs the community near UK Hospital to check their security footage and Ring cameras.

“Someone had to see something. Someone knows something,” said Yocom, choking back tears. “I need answers, and I will not rest until I have these answers.”