'I never got to say goodbye': Sister reflects on brother's death in apparent murder-suicide

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — A North Carolina family is speaking out following a tragedy that claimed the lives of 13-year-old Malcolm Kiser and his father, Joseph. The incident occurred at a Nicholasville hotel at the end of July, leaving relatives grappling with shock and grief as they search for answers.

Samantha Kiser, Malcolm’s older sister, shared her heartbreak over the loss.

“It’s a different kind of grief, especially because it was so unexpected and I never got to say goodbye,” she said.

Samantha became concerned when Malcolm stopped responding to her texts. She knew her brother was with their father, but something felt off.

“We knew nothing about (them going to Kentucky), that was part of why we filed the missing persons report,” Samantha said.

By the time Nicholasville authorities found Malcolm in a Nicholasville hotel room, it was too late. According to police, Joseph Kiser shot his son before turning the gun on himself.

“There was never an inkling that something like this would happen,” Samantha said. “I knew my dad was troubled and sad, but I never assumed my dad would kill my little brother—that’s just not something that’s rational, normal, logical, remotely his normal behavior at all.”

According to Nicholasville Police, no new information on the apparent murder-suicide has surfaced. After speaking with family and searching electronic devices, police say there was no indication this would happen.

The loss has forced the family, scattered across several states, to travel to Kentucky to deal with the aftermath. Samantha lives in North Carolina and her mother lives in Florida. Navigating a new area while mourning the deaths has only added to their confusion and sorrow.

“I loved my dad, I really did…and I’ll always love him, but I don’t think this is something I can forgive,” Samantha said

Eight years older than her brother, Samantha described herself as his "second mom."

“He was very much my baby as much as my little brother,” she said.

“There were so many times when he was comforting me, my mom, and my dad, and he was so little. He just had an incredible emotional intelligence and a level of empathy you don't see in most humans.”

Samantha says it’s the little things she misses the most—his phone calls, his hugs, and his presence. “Mal was half of my heart and it’s gone now.”

Malcolm is remembered as a wise and kind-hearted boy who enjoyed karate, video games, writing, and had a strong sense of faith.

A GoFundMe has been organized to support the family.