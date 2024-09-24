'I thought I could make a difference': Veteran reflects ahead of Honor Flight

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — On October 5, 66 veterans will get to experience our nation’s capitol in a way many never will when they embark on an Honor Flight.

The flight takes WWII, Korean War, and Vietnam War veterans to Washington D.C. to visit the memorials dedicated to their service.

For one veteran, the trip will be a first.

“I don’t know what to expect,” said Elisabeth Taylor, who’s anticipating her first trip to the capitol.

Taylor’s call to service came during the Vietnam War. She says she joined the military fueled by anger.

“I was angry that all my high school friends were going and not coming back or were coming back maimed. I thought I could make a difference, I didn’t know what I was facing,” said Taylor.

Taylor, who grew up in Lubbock, Texas, enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and was stationed at Fairchild Air Force Base in Spokane, Washington.

“We were all young and we all came with baggage from our homes, some good, some bad, some of us made it and some of us didn't,” said Taylor.

When she was discharged, the Texan opted for someplace a little greener.

“I came to Kentucky on vacation and I saw all the flowers. You see, Lubock is very dry like a desert and we don't have the foliage that ya'll have, so when I came here I loved it. When I got out of the service, Uncle Sam says, ‘Where do you want your stuff?’ and I said, 'Lexington, Kentucky.'”

It’s Kentucky she’s called home since, and it’s Kentucky where she’ll depart from next month on her first trip to Washington D.C.

For the first time, Taylor will see the Vietnam War Memorial where the names of 58,000 servicemen and women who lost their lives are etched into the granite.

“It's very heartbreaking for the families whose sons or daughters didn't come back, there's that empty chair.”

Inspired by her love of country then and reminded of it often, Taylor says she’d serve all over again. It’s a feeling she wishes younger generations could understand.

“Love God and your country. Travel somewhere else and see how other people live and come home and appreciate your country.”