'I was terrified:'' Former Woodford Co. EMT details moments leading to alleged sexual harassment lawsuit

WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. (LEX News) — A former Woodford County EMT is speaking out for the first time on the alleged sexual harassment and assault she was subjected to while working at Woodford County EMS.

Naomi Branham joined Woodford County EMS after completing her school's EMT work program as a senior at Woodford County High School. At 18 years old, she became a certified EMT and joined the service following her graduation in November 2023.

"I enjoyed it at first. I liked everybody. I liked the service. I just, I like helping people," Branham said.

Branham says she became friends with one of her program instructors, Najay King, who also worked at Woodford County EMS. She says that friendship took an uncomfortable turn after she joined the station.

"He started to do things at work that were a little weird. He would move me from my recliner to his. He started sending me sexual messages. And then it progressed to inappropriate photos and videos. Some of which he did at work," Branham said.

On July 30, 2026, Branham and her attorney, Eric Branco, filed a lawsuit against the Woodford County Judge Executive and Fiscal Court for the following charges:



Discrimination

Sexual harassment

Hostile work environment

Retaliation

Punitive damages.

King is listed in the lawsuit, along with two other male paramedics Branham claims harassed her. LEX News spoke with King, who is in contact with his attorney and has no comment at this time.

Branco says one of the more disturbing incidents listed in the lawsuit is when, according to Branham, King gained access to a locked station bedroom where she was sleeping and lay on top of her. Branham notes that the station uses a single shared code for all of the EMS bedrooms, and no log is kept to track who uses the code.

"He came into my bedroom. In the middle of the night with his- he was exposed," Branham said. She describes how this incident happened more than once.

In August 2025, Branham says she reported the alleged harassment and assault to her director, Freeman Bailey, sharing photos and text messages King sent her. She says Bailey is someone she has known her whole life and trusted to protect her.

When asked whether she believed Bailey would handle the situation after he told her they would investigate, Branham said she did.

"I trusted him, and I thought that he would do the right thing," Branham said.

But Branham says he did not.

"Because instead of taking me seriously and doing something about it, he threatened me. And he told me to keep my mouth shut," Branham said.

In a previous LEX News report, portions of a recording from an hour-long meeting Branham had with Director Bailey and Assistant Director Kent Berry were shared.

In the video, Bailey and Berry can be heard speaking to Branham in raised and forceful tones, questioning why she did not simply say no and suggesting that King may not have intended his actions in the way Branham described. They also reference the friendship between Branham and King.

"I was scared of everything that they were telling me. They told me that they would fire me. They told me that they could sue me, and they told me that I would ruin my own reputation. I was scared of all of those things," Branham said.

Branham says she is sharing her story because she does not want any other woman to experience the trauma she continues to work through. She says men like Bailey and Berry should not be allowed in those higher-up positions.

"I'm terrified this is something that they will continue to do to other people, and I don't want that to happen," Branham said. "I just wish there weren't so many women. That I have gone through something like this."

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual assault, you can contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline anonymously at (800) 656-4673 or visit their website for more resources.

Read the full lawsuit below.

Kayleigh Randle is committed to covering the stories that matter to you. If you have an idea, please reach out to Kayleigh at kayleigh.randle@wlex.tv

