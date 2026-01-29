Ice on cars creates dangerous road hazards, auto glass shop sees surge in repairs

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A thin layer of snow or ice on top of your car may seem harmless, but it can quickly turn dangerous once you're on the road, creating hazards for both you and other drivers.

As drivers pick up speed, snow can slide forward and block their windshield, or fly off the roof entirely, creating a hazard for cars behind them. When ice forms into something solid and drivers start moving, the inside of the car heats up, causing the ice to melt and shift.

"Ice is like a cinder block. We've seen them go through windshields, destroy the tops of cars," said Joshua Patrick with Central Kentucky Auto Glass.

Patrick said his shop has seen 75 cars come through since Friday, all dealing with damage from flying ice and snow.

All it takes is one sudden stop or gust of wind for ice to come loose, and that can shatter windshields. Semi-trailers pose particular dangers because of the large amounts of ice that can accumulate on their roofs.

"It's gonna come loose. It's gonna break free. It's gotta go somewhere, whether it's on the road or the car next to you somewhere, it's gonna break free though. It's dangerous. It's like a piece of wood, 2 by 4, whatever," Patrick said.

In some states, including Kentucky, drivers can be fined if snow or ice from their vehicle causes damage or leads to a crash.

However, Kentucky drivers have some protection when it comes to repairs. The state has a unique auto glass law that covers all auto glass repairs for drivers with comprehensive coverage insurance.

"In Kentucky, we have a unique auto glass law that if you have full coverage, comprehensive coverage insurance, all your auto glass is free. Doesn't matter if it's the windshield or if you've got a panoramic sunroof, back glass. It doesn't matter. You don't have to pay a deductible against your policy like an accident does," Patrick said.

The solution to preventing ice-related damage is simple. Let your car warm up before driving so the ice can melt naturally.

"You gotta let your car warm up. And then, you know, eventually it will break free. It just gotta melt just a little bit. Don't go out there with a hammer or a golf club or a shovel or anything like that. You're just gonna tear your car up," Patrick said.

The message is clear: if you wouldn't want ice flying at your windshield, don't leave it on top of your car.