Officials urging the public to clear cars of ice and snow to avoid collisions

(LEX 18) — Officials are urging the public to clear their cars of ice and snow following two collisions involving ice flying off vehicles on Tuesday.

According to the Nicholasville Police Department, crews responded to a collision that involved ice dislodging from a vehicle and striking another.

The agency encouraged to public to be mindful of other drivers.

Trooper Kearney with Kentucky State Police echoed that sentiment following a similar accident in Garrard County.

"I know everyone’s in a hurry, especially now that major roads are becoming more passable. This incident happened at low speeds, and thankfully no one was hurt," Kearney wrote on social media. "But it’s a good reminder that snow and ice left on a vehicle doesn’t need high speeds to be dangerous. Even a small sheet can come loose and create a serious hazard for someone else."